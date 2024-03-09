JnU female student accused of assaulting, revoked from dormitory - Dainikshiksha

The disciplinary committee of Jagannath University (JnU) permanently cancelled the hall seat of Tasmeem Sanjana Srishti, a student of the 12th batch of the music department, as her involvement was found in assaulting another girl student.

She has been asked to leave the hall, said Professor Dr Deepika Rani Sarkar, provost of the hall.

She said, "The issue has been presented to the disciplinary committee. After finding out the truth of the incident, it was decided to cancel the hall seat of the accused student. An official letter will be sent to her next Sunday.”

The house tutor in charge of the hall on the eleventh floor, Nipa Deb Nath, said, “After receiving the written complaint on Thursday, the matter was discussed in the disciplinary committee. After discussion, it was decided to cancel the seat. The matter was verbally told to her.”

Earlier, Ety Khatun, a 15th-batch student of the Sociology Department, was beaten by a 12th-batch student of the Music Department, Tasmim Sanjana Shrishti, in the kitchen of the dormitory. Later, she filed a written complaint with the house tutor and provost of the hall.

“Tasmeem Sanjana filed a counter-complaint.”

Ety said, “I was cooking. Srishti Apu wanted to fry eggs, so I stopped my cooking. As I had class I asked her to finish the cooking quickly then she hurled abuse. When I protested, I was slapped and punched. I don't remember what happened next and lost consciousness.”

After the incident, when a journalist wanted to know about the incident, he was threatened by accused Srishti's friend Fahim Ishtiaq, a student of Marketing department of the university.

Accused Shristi said, “The junior student was also abusive. She came in front of me. That's why I beat her up. She also hurt me.”source: unb