LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363 - Dainikshiksha

Price of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) has increased to Tk 113.61 per kg for the month of October, up Tk 6.6 per kg from Tk 107.01 in September.

According to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the new prices will be effective from 6:00pm Monday (2 October).

BERC announced the new price, saying retail consumers will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,363 including VAT instead of the previous price of Tk 1,284--a hike of Tk 79.

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders -- from 5.5kg to 45kg--will go up accordingly, Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of BERC, said at a press briefing at the BERC office in Dhaka.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 62.54 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 58.87 per litre. The increase is Tk 3.67 per litre.

The price of LPG marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than five percent.

BERC officials said the LPG price hike was due to the increase in prices of Saudi CP (contract price).

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle East market on the basis of Saudi CP.