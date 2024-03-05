Madrasa girl raped in Bhola; one of two accused arrested - Dainikshiksha

Locals rescued a minor madrasa student, hearing her cry for help when a man was raping her in Bhola’s Chor Fashion upazila on Sunday.

Police detained the accused Utpal Chandra Shil, 22, after locals handed him over.

On Monday afternoon, accused Utpal was sent to the Char Fashion Senior Judicial Magistrate Court by Shashin Bhushan Police Station.

According to locals, the girl was raped in a secluded garden of a farm named Daulatganj Agro and Dairy Farm adjacent to Daulatganj Bazar of Ewajpur village in the upazila.

One of the eyewitnesses took a video shot and submitted it as proof to police.

According to locals and police, about 10/12 days ago, the accused Utpal introduced himself to the girl on the streets. On Sunday afternoon, Utpal called the child to the Basharat Ullah Chowmuhani area. From there, he and his accomplice Suman forcibly took her to that spot.

Police couldn’t arrest the accomplice Suman yet.source: unb