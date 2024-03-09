Man dies while trying to get on moving train in Dinajpur - Dainikshiksha

Man dies while trying to get on moving train in Dinajpur

dainikshiksha desk |

A man died after he slipped and fell down while trying to board a moving train at Birampur Railway Station of DInajpur on Saturday.

The deceased is egg trader Nayan, 44, of Natin Bazar of the upazila.

Shafiqul Azam, in-charge of Parbatipur Railway Police Station confirmed the matter.

The incident happened when Nayan slipped and fell while trying to get on the Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express at the railway station. His head was crushed under the wheels of the train.

He was rushed to the Upazila Health Centre where doctors declared him dead, added the police official.source: newage

DG of DSHE pays tribute at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation - dainik shiksha DG of DSHE pays tribute at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation JnU female student accused of assaulting, revoked from dormitory - dainik shiksha JnU female student accused of assaulting, revoked from dormitory Cultural exchange program among students of 3 countries held - dainik shiksha Cultural exchange program among students of 3 countries held Community engagement crucial to end child abuse: speakers - dainik shiksha Community engagement crucial to end child abuse: speakers Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN - dainik shiksha Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0029258728027344