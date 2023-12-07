Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow," a bulletin said.

Night and day temperature may fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 33.0 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar while today's minimum temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 26mm at Jashore.

The sun sets at 5:11pm today and rises at 6:29am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss