Metro rail: DU, Bijoy Sarani stations open from Dec 13 - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations of Dhaka Metro Rail from the capital’s Agargaon to Motijheel segment will open to public on December 13.

With this, the number of stations will stand at five out of total seven stations from Agargaon to Motijheel.

The previously opened stations are Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel while Shahbagh and Kawran Bazar stations will be opened at the beginning of January.

M.A.N Siddique, director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, confirmed the development, saying that they are going to open the two stations within three months of opening the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the metro rail.

He, however, said schedules of metro rail operation wouldn’t be changed after opening the two stations while it will follow the previous schedule.

The director informed that Shahbagh and Kawran Bazar stations will be opened subsequently as works of elevators and stairs of the stations are yet to be completed.

On November 4, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel.

From the following day, metro trains have been running from the capital’s Uttara to Motijheel between 7:30 am and 11:30 am.

But, the train movement from Uttara to Agargaon remains in operation from the morning to 8:30 pm following the regular schedule.