MoU among RMIT, DU and BCSIR signed - Dainikshiksha

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) of Australia, Dhaka University (DU)

and Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) was signed today at Prof. Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of DU.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of RMIT Prof. Calum J. Drummond, DU Treasurer Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Chairman of BCSIR Prof. Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Sheikh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institution.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal was present as chief guest while former Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman was the guest of honor on this occasion.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Samad, Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Md. Ali Hossain, Deans of different Faculties, RMIT delegation members, some teachers and officers of DU and some researchers of BCSIR were present at the function.

According to the MoU, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology will jointly conduct collaborative academic and research programs.

DU Faculties and researchers of BCSIR will get the opportunities to pursue PhD programs in RMIT under the joint supervision of DU and RMIT. Besides, faculties, researchers and innovative ideas will also be exchanged among these three institutions under this MoU.

DU VC Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal thanked RMIT and BCSIR authorities for signing this historic MoU saying, "teachers and researchers of DU and BCSIR would highly be benefitted by this MoU to take PhD degree from RMIT".

This joint collaborative academic and research program will further be strengthened in the days to come, DU VC hoped .source: bss