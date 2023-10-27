Mozammel hands over Bangabandhu student scholarship - Dainikshiksha

Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq today urged the recipients of 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship' to carry forward the valor and courage of their forefathers and contribute to further deepening Bangladesh-India relations.

He said the contribution and courage of the martyred Indian soldiers along with the unwavering support of the then Indian government and its people for the cause of liberating Bangladesh from the clutches of Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 would be ever remembered.

"It would have been very difficult to achieve independence only by the nine months of war against the occupation Pakistani forces without the support of the then Indian government and its people", he said.

The minister made the points while speaking as the chief guest at a function organized by Bangladesh High Commission here in honouring Indian soldiers, who embraced martyrdom during 1971 Liberation War and handing over 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship' to direct descendants of the martyred Indian soldiers.

Paying rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Minister Huq recalled with gratitude the sacrifice and gallantry of the Indian soldiers and the people of India during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the Scholarship during her state visit to India in September 2022 by conferring it on the direct descendants of Indian war veterans who were either martyred or critically wounded during the War of Liberation.

Image: collected

India's Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt attended the function as the guest of honour while eminent Freedom Fighter Lt. Col. Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir, Bir Protik conducted the programme.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman gave the welcome speech while Secretary of Liberation War Affairs Ministry Ishrat Chowdhury attended the function as the special guest.

The India State Minister Bhatt thanked the Bangladesh government for conferring honour on the martyrs and scholarship to the direct descendants of the Indian soldiers martyred in 1971 War of Liberation.

"This initiative will contribute to further consolidate friendship among the governments and the people of the two countries," he said.

Among others, war veterans, descendant family members of the 1971 war heroes, eminent political leaders of the host country, high-ranking officials, foreign diplomats based in New Delhi, media personnel and expatriate Bangladeshis attended the event.source: bss