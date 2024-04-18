Musician Pagol Hasan killed in road accident - Dainikshiksha

In a tragic accident in Sunamganj's Chhatak, a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including popular musician Pagol Hasan.

The deceased are identified as Pagol Hasan (35), a resident of Shimultala Muktigaon area and Sattar Mia (52).

The accident occurred around 6:30am on Thursday, as reported by Jalal Ahmed, local station officer, Fire Service and Civil Defence.

According to Jalal Ahmed, the auto-rickshaw was traveling on the Chhatak-Doarabazar road towards Chhatak upazila when it collided with an oncoming bus, resulting in immediate fatalities at the scene.

The bodies have been recovered and handed over to the police for autopsy.

Local sources report that three other individuals were injured in the incident. They have been taken to a nearby hospital by locals.

Pagol Hasan came to prominence with his songs "Asmane Jaiona Re Bondhu", "Tore Amar Dile Dhai'rache", and "Hridoy Majhe", amongst others.source: the daily star