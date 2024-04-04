Newly elected Cumilla, Mymensingh city mayors take oath - Dainikshiksha

Newly elected mayors of two city corporation --Tahsin Bahar Suchona of Cumilla and Ekramul Haque Titu of Mymensingh— as well as chairmen of five Zila Parishads took oath today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a ceremony held in Shapla Hall of her office this morning.

The chairmen of five Zila Parishads are ANM Obaidur Rahman of Kurigram, Abdul Majid of Thakurgaon, Shamim Talukder of Sirajganj, Billal Miah of Brahmanbaria and Aleya Akhter of Habiganj.

Later, some 44 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of Mymensingh City Corporation also took oath at the same venue.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath of the councillors.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Cumilla City Corporation has got the first female mayor as Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, won the by-election to the city corporation on March 9 last.

Ekramul Haque Titu was elected the mayor in the Mymensingh city corporation election held on the same day.source: bss