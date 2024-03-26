NSU celebrates ‘Independence and National Day’ - Dainikshiksha

North South University (NSU) marked the occasion of Independence and National Day with a discussion program with a view to honoring the spirit of freedom and sacrifice. The event, held on Tuesday (March 26), brought together esteemed guests, faculty members, officials, and students to reflect on Bangladesh's journey toward independence and its continued progress.

Renowned journalist, writer, researcher, and Professor of BRAC University, Afsan Chowdhury, graced the occasion as the Keynote Speaker and Chief Guest, offering insights into the multifaceted nature of historical realities.

The seminar was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of NSU Professor Atiqul Islam while NSU Treasurer and Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Professor Abdur Rob Khan delivered the welcome speech.

Professor Abdur Rob Khan remarked, ‘In 54 years of independence, Bangladesh has stood tall in the world from ‘a bottomless basket’. Infrastructure, poverty alleviation, per capita income, and social development have made significant progress in every area.’

Reflecting on the diverse tapestry of Bangladesh's struggle for independence, Professor Afsan Chowdhury articulated, ‘History has different realities. No specific class of society takes part in any revolution. Our freedom has come with the participation of people of various classes and professions. Bangladesh is made up of these different functional layers’.

In his speech, NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam emphasized, ‘Bangladesh's independence has been achieved at the cost of many sacrifices. The country became independent with some expectations. The young generation of the country has to wake up to fulfill that expectation.’

The event witnessed the participation of esteemed personalities including Deans of various schools, Directors, Chairpersons of departments, senior officers, faculty members, and students.

As part of the commemoration, a delegation from NSU paid homage to the war martyrs by laying wreaths at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar. The campus was adorned with the national flag, and arrangements were made for lighting, symbolizing the spirit of unity and patriotism.