Pilot dies as Air Force training fighter jet crashes in Ctg

dainikshiksha desk |

A pilot died and another was injured after a training fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Karnaphuli river in  Chattogram on Thursday morning.

The pilot, Asim Jawad, passed away around 12:30 pm while undergoing treatment at BNS Issa Khan Hospital in Patenga, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Port Divison Deputy Commissioner Shakila Sultana.

The injured pilot is Wing Commander Sohan.

  

The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft  through parachutes. They were rescued and taken to hospital.

The BAF aircraft of Zahurul Haq Base crashed near the Boat Club.

“A YAK 130 training fighter of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed at Patenga in Chattogram due to mechanical failure. Two pilots of the plane were rescued,” reads a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Divers and fire fighters are working to retrieve the aircraft.source: unb

