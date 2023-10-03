PM leaves London for home Tuesday - Dainikshiksha

PM leaves London for home Tuesday

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave here for homeTuesday after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart from the London Heathrow Airport around 8:35pm (London time) on October 3 (Tuesday).

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will see the premier off at the airport.

The flight will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12:30am on October 4 (Bangladesh time).

The prime minister arrived in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, on September 30 by a British Airways from Washington DC, the capital city of the USA.

In London, Sheikh Hasina was hosted a reception by the Bangladeshi community and held several courtesy calls with some dignatories including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business on October 2.

During her stay in New York and Washington DC from September 17-29, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events and attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the US and visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC. source: BSS

Arson violence won't be allowed before national election: PM Hasina - dainik shiksha Arson violence won't be allowed before national election: PM Hasina Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City - dainik shiksha Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City PM leaves London for home Tuesday - dainik shiksha PM leaves London for home Tuesday Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader - dainik shiksha Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 - dainik shiksha Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - dainik shiksha 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0040030479431152