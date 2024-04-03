PM seeks Chinese cooperation for Bangladesh's southern region's development - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Chinese cooperation for Bangladesh's southern region's development as its Ambassador here Yao WEN called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

"Direct road communication was already established with country's southern region through Padma Bridge. I want China to help Bangladesh for its southern region's further development," PM's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam quoting her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Islam, Sheikh Hasina told the Chinese envoy that the southern region of the country was neglected for so long as except Awami League (AL), no government took effective steps for the development of this area.

Turning to cooperation, the Chinese ambassador requested the prime minister to offer specific proposal for the development of Bangladesh's southern region.

Yao WEN also conveyed an invitation to Sheikh Hasina to visit China in the coming July as the premier received the invitation.

Mentioning that China is the great development partner of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister hoped that the cooperation which is going on between the two countries will strengthen in the days to come.

She said that there will be a deep seaport in Paira and China can take advantage of that.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that southern part of Bangladesh is the most vulnerable area of the country.

In this connection, she said that there are some big rivers in this area and the effect of the climate change is much wider in this area. "We're now giving priority to the development of this area," she added.

Talking about the last election, she said that it was a challenging one from various aspects. "We've overcome that and held a peaceful election, we have formed a sustainable government and a stable situation is prevailing in the country," she said.

The premier said that the government wanted to advance the development spree of the country, and hoped that as a trusted friend and development partner, China will help Bangladesh.

The envoy said that China will support Bangladesh to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"China will remain beside Bangladesh to implement Sheikh Hasina's Vision to make Smart Bangladesh by 2041," he added.

Talking about the Prime Minister's upcoming visit in July, Yao WEN said that it is expected that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, especially trade, investment, people to people contact, will be in a new height.

"The development partnership between Bangladesh and China will be strengthened further," he said.

The envoy also requested the Prime Minister to use the maiden flight of Bangladesh Biman's Dhaka-Beijing route for her upcoming visit to inaugurate the route.

He also said that China wants to help Bangladesh and to invest in agriculture, green energy, ICT and manufacturing sectors.

The Chinese envoy expressed his country's interest in making partnership for metro rail in Bangladesh.

He said that China is interested to import more mango, jute and jute products and leather products.

The envoy showed more interest in providing training to youths, young leaders, women leaders and government officials.

He said that the cooperation between Awami League and Communist Party of China will be strengthened.

Praising Sheikh Hasina's leadership, the Chinese envoy said, "Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of Bangladesh, she is also the world leader."

Regarding Rohingya issue, he said that China is working so that they could be repatriated.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.source: bss