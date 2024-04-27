Primary schools across Bangladesh to resume classes from Sunday - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: The classes of all the government primary schools, Shishu Kalyan Trust schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education learning centres across Bangladesh are going to be resumed from Sunday.

The primary and mass education ministry, in a press release, however, imposed some conditions for resuming the classes.

Classes of all pre-primary level will remain closed until further notice, according to the ministry.

A press release issued by the ministry on Saturday said that the schools with one shift would take classes between 8:00am and 11:30am.

The schools with two shifts will take classes between 8:00am and 9:30 for the first shift and between 9:45am and 11:30am for the second shift.

Assembly at all schools will remain closed until temperature becomes bearable, according to the release.

Earlier, the primary and mass education ministry on April 20 issued a press release to keep all the government primary schools, Shishu Kalyan Trust schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education learning centres closed for seven days from April 21 to April 27 for heatwave.

The education ministry is also going to resume classes in educational institutions—schools, colleges, madrassahs and technical educational institutions — from April 28 after a seven-day closure. source: new age