Professor Alamgir Kabir appointed new proctor of JU - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of Statistics and Data Science department has been appointed as the new proctor of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on a temporary basis.

An office order signed by JU registrar Md. Abu Hsana confirmed the appointment today.

He replaced Associate Prof A S M Firoj Ul Hasan of Government and Politics department.

According to the office order, accepting the resignation letter of Associate Prof A S M Firoj Ul Hasan, JU authorities appointed Prof Alamgir Kabir as the new proctor of the university. He will hold office until further order.source: bss