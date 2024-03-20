professor Taher made CU VC - Dainikshiksha

The government today appointed Dr Md Abu Taher as the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Chittagong University (CU).

A gazette notification issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry in this regard, said a press release.

Dr Taher is a professor of the university's management department and member of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Before joining UGC, he had been serving in different positions including the Chairman at CU Management department, Dean of CU Business Administration faculty, Treasurer of Bangladesh Open University, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Southeast University, and Chairman of Jibon Bima Corporation.

Prof Taher received higher education in Management at CU, Inha University in South Korea and Texas A & M University in the USA.

He became first class first in both the honors and masters examinations in 1982 and 1983, respectively, in Management.

He joined the Department of Management at Chittagong University in 1995. Earlier, Taher joined the Government Commerce College through BCS in the port city in 1985.

Prof Taher was born in Chattogram in 1962.source: bss