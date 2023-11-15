Schedule for next JS polls to be announced this evening: EC - Dainikshiksha

The schedule for the Bangladesh's next general election will be announced Wednesday evening, the Election Commission has said.

Chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, will announce the elections schedule through public address, EC secretary M Jahangir Alam told reporters at a press conference at Nirbachon Bhaban on Wednesday.

He said that the commission would hold at meeting at Nirbachon Bhaban at 5:00pm and, following the meeting, the CEC will address the nation through live telecast at 7:00pm.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the CEC’s speech in the evening, the EC secretary said.

Security has been beefed up at the EC area ahead of the announcement of the general election schedule.

The CEC is going to announce the polls schedule amid the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies to press home their one point demand for resignation of the government, dissolving the parliament and holding the next general election under a neutral government.

The opposition political parties had earlier urged the CEC not to announce the election schedule until resolving the ongoing political crisis in the country.source: newage