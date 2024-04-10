Share Eid happiness with all: PM - Dainikshiksha

Share Eid happiness with all: PM

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today wished all a happy and joyous and safe Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

In a video message, she said, "Dear Countrymen, Assalamualaikum, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come within us again after a month of fasting. Eid means joy. Let us share the happiness of Eid with everyone, including relatives and neighbours".

"May the Eid-ul-Fitr will bring unbounded delight, happiness and peace in our everyone's life," the Premier said.

She ended the message, saying: "All of you stay well, healthy and safe. Eid mubarak."

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as the Shawwal moon of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of the country yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

247 schools with peculiar names get aesthetic ones - dainik shiksha 247 schools with peculiar names get aesthetic ones PM likely to visit Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Gambia from Apr 24 to May 6 - dainik shiksha PM likely to visit Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Gambia from Apr 24 to May 6 Metro rail fare likely to go up from July - dainik shiksha Metro rail fare likely to go up from July Pabna univ teacher’s wife and son die in Naogaon road crash on way to celebrate Eid - dainik shiksha Pabna univ teacher’s wife and son die in Naogaon road crash on way to celebrate Eid please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0035140514373779