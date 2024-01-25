Three DU MCJ students get Ali Riaz Research Award - Dainikshiksha

Three post graduate students of Dhaka University’s mass communication and journalism department have been awarded ‘Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Award Trust Fund’ for their research.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal handed over the cheque to the Researchers at a ceremony at university’s Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.

The research award winners are: Tamara Yesmin Toma (MSS, 2020-21), Md. Nasimul Huda (MSS, 2021-22) and Aurthy Noboneeta, (MSS, 2021-22).



Donor of the fund Dr Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor at Illinois State University, virtually addressed the ceremony, chaired by DU MCJ department Professor Dr. Abul Mansur Ahmed.

Congratulating the award winners, DU VC Dr Maksud Kamal said, “University is mainly a place of research. Through this scholarship, students will be more encouraged to study as well as carry out research works”.

The Dhaka University authorities have been working to ensure that at least 30 percent of the students get research opportunities at the MSS level, the VC added.

Earlier, the students presented their research articles. Department teachers, students, officers and employees were present on the occasion.source: bss