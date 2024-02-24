World Bank Managing Director to Visit Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde arrives in Dhaka today evening on her first official visit to Bangladesh.

During her one-day visit, Ms. Bjerde will meet with the Honorable Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and other senior government officials, civil society, and private sector leaders. She will be accompanied by Mr. Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence. Since then, the Bank has committed more than $41 billion to Bangladesh, mostly in grants or concessional credits. Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing program supported by the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA).