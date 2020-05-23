Amphan aftermath: 2,000 schools damaged

About 2,000 educational institutions have been partially or completely damaged in super cyclone Amphan that ravaged the country's coastal areas on May 20.

Of them, around 1,500 were secondary level and 500 were primary level schools, officials concerned said in their primary estimation.

Most of the damaged institutions are tin-shed structures. Roofs of these schools were blown away due to gusty wind caused by the cyclone. Besides, doors, windows and walls have fallen apart, according to Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) officials.

DSHE Director General Professor Syed Md Golam Faruk said that about 1,500 schools under the directorate were affected by the cyclone.

DPE director general Md Fashiullah said about 500 schools were partially or fully damaged by the cyclone.

They both said that efforts are on to repair the schools.

Cyclone Amphan has left behind a trail of destruction in the country's coastal areas, affecting more than a million people in nine districts under Khulna and Barishal divisions.

At least 12 people were killed and nearly 2.20 lakh houses damaged by the cyclone that swept through the south-western part on May 20 with a wind speed of over 150 kilometres per hour.