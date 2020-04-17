 Bangladesh coronavirus death toll rises to 75 - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh coronavirus death toll rises to 75

Staff Reporter |

The number of the virus (COVID-19) cases reached 1,838 after 266 people were newly infected with the epidemic in the past 24 hours, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik. 

In the last 24 hours, samples of 2,190 people were examined. Of them, 266 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 more coronavirus patients died, he said this in coronavirus bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

During the period, nine more COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing the total recovery to 58, the minister also said.

Minister Zahid also called upon all to stay home and follow coronavirus advices of the health department.

Additional director general of DGHS prof Nasima Sultana, and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director Meerjady Sabrina Flora were also joined the online briefing. 

Bangladesh first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8. Since then the country has been witnessing increase in the infections and deaths. 

COVID-19 first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, and then spread to 210 countries and territories.

As of Friday, the epidemic infected 2,190,035 people and killed 147,012 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, total recovery from the coronavirus pandemic reached 553,662 across the world.

