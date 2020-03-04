Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus

One Bangladeshi living in Italy's Milan has contracted the novel coronavirus that originated in China's Wuhan city and has now created a worldwide panic.

ASM Alamgir, principal scientific officer of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Further details of the Bangladeshi in Milan could not be known yet.

Bangladesh's health ministry has recommended restricting on-arrival visa service for citizens of Iran, South Korea, Japan and Italy as these countries are witnessing accelerated coronavirus infection.

Source: The Daily Star