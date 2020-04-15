College student dies with coronavirus symptoms

A college student suffering from fever, cold and breathing problem died in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla district on Tuesday evening.

Son of Kalu Mia of Boroshalghar village in the upazila, Dulal Bhuiyan was honours third year student at Comilla Victoria Government College. Family members brought sick Dulal to Debidwar Upazila Health Complex in the evening where he was declared dead, said the upazila health and family planning officer Dr Ahmed Kabir.

Sample of the deceased was collected as family claimed he had coronavirus symptoms, the UHFPO said, adding that the relatives of late Dulal said he had long been suffering from asthma.

The body was buried in thedeceased's village at night in presence of upazila health officials and police, said Debidwar Police Station officer in-charge Zahirul Anwar.

The novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, kept spreading among people in Bangladesh since the country first reported the virus cases on March 8.

As of Tuesday, the deadly virus claimed 46 lives and infected 1,012.

Cumilla is one of the hit-hard districts of the country by the epidemic with 14 confirmed cases. Aiming to contain the spread of the virus, the administration has already locked down the district.