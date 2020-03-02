Country gets another science and technology university in Sunamganj

The cabinet on Monday approved in principle the drafts of ‘Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill 2020’allowing the authorities concerned to establish one more public university.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division placed the draft bills in the weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the Secretariat.

The cabinet has endorsed the draft bill, which is similar to the laws about other public universities, to set up a university in Sunamganj.

Source: Daily Sun