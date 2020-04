Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday confirmed four more deaths from COVID-19 and 29 more people contracting the disease in 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday.

The new figures took to 13 the number of people died of COVID-19 and 117 the number of people tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister made the disclosure at a programme at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Dhaka.