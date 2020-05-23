COVID-19 infections top 32,000 in Bangladesh, death toll hits 452

Bangladesh registered 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,873 more were detected with the novel coronavirus infections across the country in the last 24 hours ending 8:00am on Saturday.

With the latest figures, the COVID-19 death toll reached to 452 and the number of infections rose to 32,078, said Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services, in the daily online bulletin on COVID-19 situation.

‘We’ve tested 10,834 samples in the past 24 hours and 1,873 of them tested positive for COVID-19,’ she said, adding, so far 2, 34, 675 people were tested in the country.

Bangladesh registered the first COVID-19 patient on March 8 and the first death from the viral infection on March 18.

The country passed the 77th day on Saturday since the first infection. The infections of 1,873 people in a day is record for single day infections in the country.



The number of infections is soaring every day, especially from the beginning of the 10th week of infections, when the government eased the lockdown on May 10.

In the 11th week, ended Saturday, the number of infections hit 11, 083, including the record infections of 1,873 patients in the last 24 hours.

In the 11th week, the number of deaths also hit 138.

In the 10th week, the number of infections was 7,225 and 100 deaths.

In the eighth week, the number of infections was 3,792 and number of deaths was 35 while the infections in the ninth week were 4980 and deaths were 39.

Until April 30, the country’s COVID-19 cases were 7,667 with 168 deaths.

Among the 20 new deaths, 15 died at hospitals, four at homes and one was brought dead.

Sixteen of the deceased were males and four were females.

Their ages were — two in between 21-30 years, three in between 31-40 years, five in between 41-50 years, eight in between 51-60 years, three in between 61-70 years and one was above 71.

On Saturday, 4,305 suspected patients were in isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 296 more people were released from hospital as they showed no symptoms of illness. So far, 6,486 people were released from hospitals.