Gonoshasthaya submits kits to BSMMU for performance trial

Gonoshasthaya Kendra on Wednesday handed over its COVID-19 testing kits to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for its performance trial.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury said that Gono Bishwabidalaya microbiology department head and chief of the kit developing team Dr Bijon Kumar Shil and Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College vice-principal and the kit project coordinator Dr Muhib Ullah Khondoker went to BSMMU and handed over 200 kits to the university authorities at about 11:00am on Wednesday.

He said that they also submitted Tk 4.35 lakh to the BSMMU authorities as cost for the trial.

Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech Limited, a concern of Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Bangladesh, developed the kits named Rapid Dot Blot to test COVID-19.

Zafrullah said that they expected that they would get the result from BSMMU in a week and then it would take two or three days for getting approval from the Directorate General of Drug Administration.

‘Besides, if the government wants, we will train government’s related officials in seven more days and, by this time, we will produce kits for the people of the country. We hope that we will be able to bring the kit for people within this month,’ he said.

BSMMU virology department chairman Saif Ullah Munshi declined to comment on the issue.