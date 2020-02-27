JU students protest over attack in India

The students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) yesterday staged a march protesting the communal attack on India.

On Wednesday (February 26) under the banner of `Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad’ the procession started from the central Shaheed Minar of the university and ended with a brief rally in the same spot, circling the social science faculty building.

Addressing the rally, Khan Muntasir Arman, president of JU branch of the organization, said, “India is a multinational state. But after Narendra Modi came to power, he is trying to establish a pro-Hindu state. He has abolish section 370 of the constitution, promoting the communalism by banning various citizen services such as Internet service. This sectarianism will adversely affect South Asian politics. Even the country’s foreign ministry is silent. We strongly condemn on the brutal attack on citizen.”

Conducted by Jahangir Alam, general secretary of the organization, Shakil Uz Zaman, joint convener of the organization’s central committee, Iqbal Hossain and Abdullah Al Noman Dhrubo addressed the program, among others.

Source : The Bangladesh Today