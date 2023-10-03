2 more accused arrested: Rab - Dainikshiksha

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two more accused in connection with the abduction and gruesome murder of college student Shibli Sadiq Hriday in Raozan of Chattogram.

The arrestees are: Uching Thowai Marma, 26, and Kasai Ong Chowdhury, 36.

Rab started a shadow investigation in connection with the case and arrested the two alleged killers from the port city's Karnaphuli area on Saturday.

With the arrest, eight accused have been detained by Rab and Raozan police.

Commanding Officer of Rab-7 Md Mahbub Alam briefed reporters regarding the case at Chandgaon Rab Camp in the port city yesterday.

"In primary interrogation, the arrestees told us that they were Shibli's coworkers in a poultry farm in Raozan. They had a feud with Shibli as he had resisted them while they were selling poultry feed," he said.

"Following the feud, they first abducted Shibli on August 28 and took him to a remote hilly area in Kaokhali upazila of Rangamati. On August 29, they dismembered and defleshed the body to hide his identity and buried the pieces."

"After the murder, they phoned Shibli's father and realised Tk 2 lakh as ransom on September 1 in Bandarban. When Shibli was not returned even after paying ransom, his parents lodged the complaint," the Rab official said.

On September 12, angry locals in Raozan snatched away Umi Ching Marma, the prime accused in the grisly murder, from police custody after his arrest and beat him to death.source: The Daily Star