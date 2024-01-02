50.97 lakh students to get new textbooks in Rajshahi division - Dainikshiksha

A total of 50,96,703 primary and secondary level students will get 3.95 crore new textbooks in all eight districts under Rajshahi division as distribution of books began here for the new year on Monday with festive moods as elsewhere in the country.

All the targeted students have started getting new books as schools and other institutions concerned inaugurated their respective book distribution programme through handing over books to students this morning.

A colourful book distribution ceremony was arranged at Shaheed Mamun Mahmud School and College in the city this morning.



Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and Awami League Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Biplob Bijoy Talukder was in the chair. College Principal Dr Golam Mawla welcomed all the students and the guests.

Another divisional level textbook festival was held at Agrani School and College. Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Moshed Ali attended the ceremony as chief guest with Dr Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury, Deputy Director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, in the chair.



Dr Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury told BSS that they have already started distributing books among the students as per the government's instruction since this morning.



She said 25,78,162 students comprising general, technical and madrasha will get around 2,85,90,029 new books.



They have, so far, received 1,84,49,890 of the allocated books for distribution.

Dr Shormin Chowdhury, however, said all the students will get new books within 12 days of the New Year.



Abdus Salam, Divisional Assistant Director of Department of Primary Education, told BSS that they have also started distributing new textbooks among the students from schools since this morning.

Around 25.18 lakh primary students will get new books in all eight districts in the division like other parts of the country.



There are 3,71,630 students in pre-primary class, followed by 4,48,612 students in class one, 4,39,408 in class two, 4,29,827 in class three, 4,25,447 in class four and 4,03,577 students in class five to get books.



He said 1,09,59,921 books were allocated for 25,18,541 students in the division. "We have already received 100 percent of the allocated books," he added.

Required numbers of books were sent to all the government and registered schools in the division for distribution among the students timely.He said the present government has been distributing free books to the school students aimed at ensuring education for all to free the nation from the curse of illiteracy.The students were very happy after getting new books on the first day of the year and we have kept five percent books as buffer stock for meeting any deficit and for the newly admitted students."We have arranged book distribution ceremonies in all schools," he added.source: bss