62-yr-old arrested for raping schoolgirl - Dainikshiksha

Police yesterday arrested a 62-year-old man in a case filed over the rape of a fifth-grade student with Naragati Police Station in Narail.

The arrestee Mahbubur Rahman, alias Mahbub Sheikh, of Chorkhali village in Naragati, confessed to the crime during primary interrogation, said police.

He was arrested from Shuktail village in Gopalganj Sadar upazila, said Naragati Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mostafizur Rahman.

The victim's mother filed the case on Tuesday.

According to the case, on Sunday, Mahbubur abducted the girl to his son-in-law Rana Sheikh's house and raped her there.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot while the accused fled.

She was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for medical attention.

Later the girl made a statement before a district court under section 22 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 (Amendment 2003), according to the OC.

At least 5,203 children have fallen victim to abuse over the past four years, with 2,150 of them reported dead, according to a Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) study released in November 2023.

The report further disclosed that during this period, 2,645 girls were reported as rape victims. Of them, 109 girls were not only raped but tragically lost their lives, and an additional 27 female children took their own lives after experiencing the trauma of child rape.source: the daily star