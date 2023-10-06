Academic year 2023-24: Marketing of new books for class XI, XII inaugurated - Dainikshiksha

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni on Thursday inaugurated the marketing of new books for classes XI and XII for the academic year 2023-2024.

The programme was inaugurated at the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) auditorium in the capital.

At that time, Dipu Moni handed over the textbooks of Bengali literature, Bengali Sohopath, English for today and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) published by NCTB to the students.

Of these books, English for Today and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) were revised and now its quality is better than before, she added.

“In 2026-2027, there will be new curriculum books for classes XI and XII. Even before that, we will continue the book refinement work as far as possible,” Dipu Moni informed.

Additionally, Dipu Moni stated, "We want our students to be skilled and qualified individuals who are humane, creative, tolerant, and non-communal individuals." The entire educational system is being transformed for this. "Students will learn by doing, engaging in experience learning, and active learning as part of transformation, which goes beyond rote memorization", she said.

Through this, students will be able to soak up what they are learning and acquire the skills to apply it, the minister added. source: UNB