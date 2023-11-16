Another 48 hr blockade called by BNP, Jamaat begins this morning with traffic movement on streets - Dainikshiksha

Another 48-hour blockade, called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties to press home their one point demand, began this morning with traffic movement on the streets.

The blockade started at 6 am and will end at 6 am on Tuesday.

The presence of public transport on Dhaka streets and commuters seemed to have increased compared to the previous blockades, despite heightened tension and fear of violence.

Unidentified arsonists in Dhaka set seven buses on fire in Jatrabari, Gulistan, Gabtoli, near Notre Dame College, Rupnagar, Sutrapur and Mirpur to create panic among people between 8 pm last night and 6 am today, ahead of the 48-hour countrywide blockade.

Moreover, the miscreants also set a pickup van and a bus on fire in Gazipur and Barishal during the same period.

This morning, guardians were seen rushing with their children to respective educational institutions as final exams have already started.

Rickshaws are dominating Dhaka streets while a few private vehicles are seen plying the streets. The number of public transports on the road have also increased.

At a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday called upon the country’s people and BNP supporters to observe the blockade and make it successful.

Vehicles of newspapers or media, ambulances and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.

Earlier, the party enforced two rounds of 48-hour nationwide blockade from November 5 to 9 with a break on November 7 and a three-day countrywide blockade from October 31. The blockades were marked by widespread incidents of clashes, violence and torching of several dozens of vehicles.source: unb