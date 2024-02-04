BCBL-HUB intra university football inaugurated - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: The grand inauguration of the BCBL-HUB Intra University Football Tournament on Sunday marked a significant moment for sports enthusiasts and academia alike.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, including the Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Ltd, Dr. Md Abdul Kader, as the chief guest, and Md Nurul Huda, Controller of Exam as the special guest. The program was presided over by the esteemed Treasurer of Hamdard University Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Abul Khair, said a press release.

In his opening remarks, the Registrar (In charge) extended a warm welcome to all participating teams, setting a tone of camaraderie and sportsmanship. Special guest

Nurul Huda emphasized the importance of sports alongside academics, highlighting the challenges many educational institutions face in providing adequate sporting facilities. He lauded the proactive approach of Hamdard University Bangladesh, under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Dr. Hakim Mohammed Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan, who allocated a substantial 160-acre campus area for sporting activities.

The chief guest, Dr. Md. Abdul Kader, commended the campus's beauty and the vibrancy of its educational endeavors, expressing satisfaction in being part of the event and expressing optimism for future collaborations with Hamdard University Bangladesh.

Chairperson Professor Dr. Abul Khair extended heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to all involved, urging students to embrace sports for holistic development and well-being.

Following the ceremonial inauguration, the chief guest, accompanied by other dignitaries and members of the tournament managing committee, interacted with the players, fostering a sense of encouragement and support. The official commencement of the tournament was marked by the symbolic release of pigeons and the traditional kickoff, symbolizing the spirit of unity and competition.

The grand inauguration not only heralded the commencement of thrilling football matches but also underscored the university's commitment to nurturing both academic excellence and physical well-being among its students.