BCS edn cadre officers observe work abstention - Dainikshiksha

The Bangladesh Civil Service’s education cadre teachers and officers largely observed one-day ‘all-out’ work abstention on Monday, demanding an end to the discriminations existing among different cadres of the BCS and also for promotion.

Under the banner of BCS General Education Association, the public service education cadre teachers and officers abstained from work on the day in the government colleges and madrasahs that offer courses between Class XI and master degree, teacher’s training colleges and different government offices, including the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

If the government fails to address their demands they will further go for three-day work abstention in October 10-12, the association leaders warned.

Since morning in the capital no classes were held in the government colleges, while officers under the cadre in different government offices abstained from work.

New Age correspondents from different districts, including Mymensingh and Rajshahi, confirmed that the work abstention was observed in those districts.

The education cadre officers also took position in front of the colleges and government offices upholding their demands. Also banners with their demands written on them were hung in front of their offices.

Professor Md Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury, director (college and administration) of DPE and president of the association, said they observed the work abstention across the country in peaceful environment.

Earlier on September 30, the leaders of the BCS General Education Association at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporter’s Unity in the capital alleged that they were in an existential crisis at present as the administration cadre officers are trying to abolish the education cadre.

The major demands of the association are—elimination of inter-cadre discriminations, promotion in supernumerary positions, upgrading professor position in third grade, promotion for all qualified officers based on availability, earned leaves facilities and protection of cadre composition, cancellation of officer recruitment rules of the Directorate of Primary Education and Directorate of Madrasah Education, removal of outsiders from the education cadre, creation of more positions and appointing education cadre recruits at the district and upazila education offices.

In Dhaka city, at Dhaka College, teachers, college principal Professor Mohammad Yusuf among them, were seen holding a banner for an hour in front of the main college gate, supporting the work abstention.

Supporting the all-out work abstention, a banner was seen hanging in front of the principal’s office building.

Principal Mohammad Yusuf told New Age that these demands were related to their profession and for improving the quality of education.

‘No classes or examinations were held today. We will take extra classes later to makeup these classes,’ he added.

At the Shikkha Bhaban which is the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education office in the capital, a section of the officers were seen taking position in front of a building holding a banner of their demands.

Many rooms were seen empty without officers on desks.

Professor Md Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury also said they were observing the work abstention for greater good of the education system.

‘Administration cadre is trying to abolish our cadre by withholding promotions and dividing different educational authorities,’ he added.

Very few officers were seen at the National Academy for Educational Management on the day, while a banner with demands was hanging at the main building of its premises.

New Age correspondents in Rajshahi reported that all government colleges observed the work abstention.

No classes and examination related activities were held at Rajshahi College, Rajshahi Government City College, Rajshahi New Govt Degree College and Rajshahi Govt Women’s College, said Rajshahi correspondent.

Mymensingh correspondent also confirmed the same.

The National University authorities on September 30 announced to shift an examination of third year of the degree pass and certificate course from October 2 to November 14.source: newage