BNP-Jamaat still trying to harass people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said BNP-Jamaat terrorists are still trying to harass the people in different ways by holding them hostage.

She, “Terrorists of BNP and Jamaat understand nothing except bomb attack, grenade attack and shooting. They killed people burning them and unleashing arson violence…. They still are trying to harass people in different ways by holding them hostage.”

The premier came up with the assertion while declaring another 12 districts and 123 upazilas free of homeless and landless people and opening the distribution of 22,101 houses among the poor under Ashrayan-2 project through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said her government has relentlessly been working for the people.

She added: “We know we’ve an opposition party here. They do misdeeds such as killing people, resorting to arson violence, setting fire to buses and trains, attacking police and killing the general people.”

The premier was connected virtually with the beneficiaries and local people of three places while distributing the houses to the landless and homeless families on the sixth occasion since Mujib Year.

The three places are Barasat Sonar Bangla Palli Ashrayan Project site in Terokhada Upazila under Khulna, Chakla Ashrayan-2 project site in Bera Upazila under Pabna, and Amanullahpur Ashrayan project site in Begumganj Upazila under Noakhali district.

The keys of 22,101 houses and the ownership documents of a two-decimal of house lands were handed over to the families in different districts of the country. Some 115,000 people are being rehabilitated in the houses.

With the 12 districts and 123 upazilas, a total of 21 districts and 334 upazilas throughout the country have so far become homeless and landless family-free ones.

The 12 districts that earned the distinction of becoming free of landless and homeless families are Manikganj, Rajbari, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Kushtia, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi.

PM’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the function.

Source: UNB