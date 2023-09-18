BNP to hold 12-day new programmes

BNP on Monday (18 September) announced a 15-day programme, including a series of rallies and road marches, in Dhaka and other cities starting tomorrow to press home its demand for polls under a non-partisan caretaker government.

The party will also hold rallies in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Barishal, Sylhet and Khulna from September 27 to October 3.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the programme at a press conference at the party chief's Gulshan office in the afternoon. Party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present there.

The BNP started its one-point movement on July 12, and has since been holding various programmes, including sit-ins at the entry points of Dhaka on July 29.