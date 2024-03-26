BSFMSTU Independence and National Day celebrated - Dainikshiksha

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University (BSFMSTU) celebrated the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh through different programmes Tuesday (26 March).

The day was celebrated to mark the historical significance and to create awareness among the young generation, said a press release.

The programme, included hoisting the national flag, paid homage to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib and discussions, the press release added.

BSFMSTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Kamrul Alam Khan attended the programme as the chief guest and delivered valuable speech highlighting the significance of Independence and National Day.

Senior officials, faculty members, staff and students were also present in the programme, among others.