BUET admission test begins on February 24 - Dainikshiksha

BUET admission test begins on February 24

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The first-year admission tests of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the academic session of 2023-24 will begin on February 24.

The recommendation came from a meeting of the university's admission committee which will be finalized in the next academic council meeting, Director of Students' Welfare (DSW) Professor Mizanur Rahman told BSS.

The tests will be taken in two steps as per the last year- the preliminary test on February 24 and the written test on March 16, he said, adding, "There will be negative markings in the preliminary test. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted".

In the first phase, a preliminary test of 100 marks will be held following multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Later, the second phase test will be held for the qualified candidates from the preliminary test.

MBBS admission test on Feb 9, Dental on March 8 - dainik shiksha MBBS admission test on Feb 9, Dental on March 8 7th non-fiction book fair begins today at DU - dainik shiksha 7th non-fiction book fair begins today at DU EED implements Tk 3,560.72-cr education infrastructure schemes in Rajshahi - dainik shiksha EED implements Tk 3,560.72-cr education infrastructure schemes in Rajshahi Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel strike kills 70 in refugee camp - dainik shiksha Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel strike kills 70 in refugee camp please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0027151107788086