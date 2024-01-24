BUP Publishes Admission Test Result of 2024 - Dainikshiksha

BUP Publishes Admission Test Result of 2024

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The admission test results of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) have been published on last tuesday. The admission tests were conducted on 19 and 20 January 2024. Mentionable that BUP is the first public university in Bangladesh to conduct the admission test in the academic year 2023-24.

The admission test was intensely competitive, with an average of 52 candidates contending for each seat. In this year’s admission tests, Md. Ruhul Alam Saikat, Marjan Binte Aminullah, Sougat Datta Nitun and Turuna Ishraq topped the Merit Lists of Faculty of Arts and Social Science, Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies, Faculty of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Business Studies respectively.

 

 

 

