Class routine for class six to ten published - Dainikshiksha

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has released the class routine for class six to ten for the academic year 2024.

Separate routines have been published for single-shift and double-shift schools and the classes should be taken following the routine, said a DSHE release.

According to the routine, formulated by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), single-shift schools will run from 10 am to 5 pm while double-shift schools will run from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

According to the new curriculum, students from class six to eight will have six period classes while there will be seven periods for class nine and ten. School authorities can change the format of subjects if necessary by fixing period timings in the class routines.

However, schools will have the opportunity to formulate class routine for class ten following the released timeline as DSHE keep the periods blank for class ten.

For the double shift schools, the first shift will end at 12:30 and the second shift will begin at 12:30.

No school will be allowed to change the number of session of any subject violating the

routine, said the release.



However, teachers can also divide the lessons according to the needs of their students; in that case the teaching of the textbook content must be completed effectively within the total working days of the academic year, according to the NCTB.source: bss