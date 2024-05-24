Court orders confiscation of ex-IGP Benazir’s properties - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered the confiscation of former police chief Benazir Ahmed’s properties in Gopalganj.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order today following an appeal of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The Commission’s Chief lawyer Khurshid Alam confirmed.

Earlier, the ACC applied to freeze his 33 bank accounts and 83 property documents.

On March 31, a vernacular daily published a report under the title, ‘Aladiner Cherag at the house of Benzir’.

Similar reports were published by a number of other media outlets on April 1 and 2, which sparked widespread discussion on the enormous wealth visibly amassed by Benazir Ahmed through his career as a policeman.

After that, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking investigation into the allegation brought against ex-IGP Benazir and his family.

Salauddin Regan, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the writ petition.

It also sought the issuance of a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the ACC in investigating the wealth of Benazir should not be declared illegal.

The chairman of ACC, ACC Commissioners and ACC secretary were made respondents to the writ petition.

On April 22, ACC formed a committee to investigate the alleged corruption of Benazir Ahmed and his family.

Then on April 23, the High Court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to submit a progress report on the investigation within two months.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon MP also filed a petition with ACC seeking legal steps against Benazir.

The ex police chief's lawyers are expected to move the court early tomorrow, to seek a stay on the court's directive.source: unb