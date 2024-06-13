UNDP keen to boost institutional capacity in Bangladesh's education sector - Dainikshiksha

UNDP keen to boost institutional capacity in Bangladesh's education sector

dainikshiksha desk |

Stefan Liller, the Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, has expressed the organisation’s commitment to enhancing the institutional capacity of educational institutions in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and other remote areas of Bangladesh.

This statement was made during a bilateral meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Wednesday.


UNDP plans to improve the mobility and management capacity of educational administration and accelerate ongoing initiatives through the Access to Information (A2I) programme in the education sector.

The meeting was also attended by Sardar M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, and Kirtijai Pahari, Strategic Communications and Outreach Officer of UNDP in Bangladesh.

