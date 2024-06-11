Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman appointed Bangladesh Army Chief - Dainikshiksha

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the new Army Chief of Bangladesh, effective June 23, 2024. With this appointment, he will be promoted to the rank of General, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. His tenure as Army Chief will last for three years.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed took over the command of Bangladesh Army as the 17th Chief of Army Staff on June 24, 2021.

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman assumed the duties of Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army on January 1, 2024.

An alumnus of Bangladesh Military Academy, he was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on December 20, 1985.

Having an illustrious career of more than three and a half decades, Lieutenant General Waker brings with him enormous experience of holding key command, staff and instructional appointments.

In his distinguished military career, Lieutenant General Waker commanded an Infantry Battalion, the only Independent Infantry Brigade of Bangladesh Army and an Infantry Division.

His key staff appointments include staff officer at an Infantry Brigade, School of Infantry and Tactics and Army Headquarters. He was a distinguished instructor at ‘School of Infantry and Tactics’, ‘Non-commissioned Officers’ Academy’ and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training’. Lieutenant General Waker served as the Military Secretary in Army Headquarters. Prior to joining as the CGS of Bangladesh Army, he performed as Principal Staff Officer of the Prime Minister at Armed Forces Division under Prime Minister’s Office.

Lieutenant General Waker is an alumnus of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur and Joint Services Command and Staff College, UK. He holds a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from National University of Bangladesh and Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College, University of London.

As the head of the Armed Forces Division, he was directly involved with the UN Peacekeeping Affairs of Bangladesh Armed Forces. He was also nominated as a Gender Champion and Gender Advocate of Bangladesh for UN Peacekeeping Affairs. By virtue of his appointment as Principal Staff Officer, he also headed the ‘Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention’ as Chairman. Under the Blue Helmet, Lieutenant General Waker completed two tours of duty as observer and staff in UNAVEM (Angola) and UNMIL (Liberia) respectively. As the CGS of the Bangladesh Army, he has been responsible for the military operations, military intelligence, UN peacekeeping affairs, budget, and many other affairs of the army.

Lieutenant General Waker had the rare privilege of commanding the National Victory Day Parade for three consecutive times. He was awarded the coveted ‘Army Medal of Glory (SGP)’ and Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his remarkable contributions in the modernization of the army. He frequents as a keynote speaker in different seminars and symposiums both at home and abroad. He enjoys games and sports. He is happily married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman and blessed with two daughters: Samiha Raisa Zaman and Shayeera Ibnat Zaman.source: unb