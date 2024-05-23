Ctg, Sylhet divisions may witness rain or thundershower within 24 hours - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershower in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions within 24 hours, starting from 9 am today.

“Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sylhet, Chattogram, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Satkhira, Chuadanga, and Bhola and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase.

The low pressure over south-west Bay and adjoining area now lies over west-central Bay. It is likely to intensify further.

Country’s highest temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius in Rangamati on Wednesday while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius in Bogura on Thursday.source: unb