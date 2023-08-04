Dainikshiksha.com Ranking: Only 7 colleges ranked A-plus

A total of seven colleges ranked ‘A-plus’ out of 277 colleges in the Dhaka Metropolitan City. The colleges are: Notre Dame College; Holy Cross College; Adamjee Cantonment College; Dhaka Residential Model College; Dhaka College; Rajuk Uttara Model College; and St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.

The disclosure came from the unveiling programme of ‘Dainikshiksha.com College Rankings 2023’ survey, organised at the capital’s Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The survey findings showed that only seven colleges that ranked ‘A-plus’ or ideal category obtained over 85 percent marks. Apart from this, 36 colleges ranked ‘A’ or very good category by securing between 75 and 84 percent marks. A total of 19 colleges ranked ‘B’ or good by obtaining between 65 and 74 percent marks, and seven colleges ranked C’ or not satisfactory by getting between 50 and 64 percent marks. The names of the colleges and their rankings are given below:

Category A: Ideal School & College, Motijheel; Viqarunnisa Noon School & College; Government Bangla College; Lalmatiya Govt. Mohila College; New Model Degree College; Mohammadpur Kendriya College; Tejgaon College; Mirpur College; Uttara High School and College; Tejgaon Adarsha School & College; South Point School & College; Hamdard Public College; Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy (School & College); Shamsul Haque Khan School & College; Kabi Nazrul Govt College; St. Gregory's High School & College; Dhaka Mohanogor Mohila College; St. Francis Xavier's Girls’ School & College; Mohammadpur Mohila College; Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya; University Laboratory School and College; Govt. Mohammadpur Model School & College; Dhaka Shiksha Board Laboratory School & College; BCIC College; Harun Mollah Degree College; Mirpur Science College; Mirpur Bangla School and College; Ahsania Mission School and College; Duaripara Govt. College; Government Rupnagar Model School and College; Gulshan Commerce College; Dhaka City College; Engineering University School & College; Hajrat Shah Ali Mohila College; Lalbagh Govt. Model School & College and Siddheswari College.

Category B: Tejgaon Mohila College; Uttara United College; Dhaka Women's College; Milestone College; Ideal College (Dhanmondi); Central Women's College; Azimpur Govt. Girl’s School & College; Motijheel Model School & College; Kisholoy Balika Biddaloy O College; Bashir Uddin Ideal School & College; Pallabi Degree College; Govt. Bangabandhu College; Sabujbagh Government College; Habibullah Bahar College; Dakkhin Banasree Model High School & College; Abudharr Ghifari College; Alhaz Mockbul Hossain College; Rampura Ekramunnesa Degree College and Dhaka Imperial College.

Category C: Pogose Laboratory School and College; Government Shahid Suhrawardy College; Khilgaon School and College; Natun Paltan Line School & College; HR Memorial Degree College; Hazi Selim Degree College; and Dr. Maleka College.

The survey findings unveiling programme was graced by Curator of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and former secretary of education ministry Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal, Acting Vice Chancellor of National University Abdus Salam Hawlader, President of Bangladesh Principals Council Professor Mohammad Mazharul Hannan, renowned senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, senior journalist Khayrul Anwar Mukul, Education Reporters Association of Bangladesh (ERAB) Abhijit Bhattachariya, among others.

Editor of Dainikshiksha.com and Chief Editor of Dainik Amader Barta Siddiqur Rahman Khan presided over the event, and the survey findings were presented by Lead Research of the media outlets, Masum Billah.

The rankings have been made on the basis of 21 criteria. Some of the criteria include the record of recently passed students’ status in terms of enrolling in higher educational institutions, public examination results of the past three years. students’ retention rate, tuition fee, scholarship, financial assistance status from the college, teachers’ qualifications, teacher-student ratio, style of teaching: what percentage of students like it, what students and guardians’ think about teaching method, whether teachers can create a safe environment in the classroom and campus for learners, private tuition status of the college, status of club activities (Science club, debate club, language club, sports club, etc), games and sports facilities, the presence of an open playground and its effective use, etc.

The main objectives of the study were to make the teachers and all concerned aware of their own status in the field of education in Bangladesh, to make them aware and let the nation become conscious of the criteria necessary to call an educational institution better and different, and to establish the notion that co-curricular activities and the innovative approach of the educational institutions are equally important to ensure quality education.

The rankings of the colleges were finalised on the basis of a survey conducted by setting up separate questionnaires for college authorities, students, and guardians. A dedicated, well-trained, and hardworking team featuring the students of the Institute of Education and Research of the University of Dhaka, led by educationist and researcher Masum Billah, conducted the survey.