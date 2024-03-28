Death toll of Bangladeshis along border comes down: FM - Dainikshiksha

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the use of non-lethal weapons has increased in recent days compared to the past, leading to a decrease in death toll along Bangladesh-India border.

"We have long been discussing with India. When I visited India recently, we discussed the issue with much importance so that non lethal weapons are used along the border. Now, compared to the past, use of non lethal weapons has increased," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister described the recent border killings in Lalmonirhat and Naogaon and mentioned that flag meeting was held between Border Guard Bangladesh and Border Security Force.

There was a protest from the BGB side, he added.

Hasan said they want to see no such incident in the border areas.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have agreed to bring down the border casualties of Bangladeshi nationals to zero by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, intensifying public awareness programme, preventing criminals or inhabitants from crossing border and sharing information.

Since BGB and BSF are in engagement, he said, they think problems can be solved there.source: unb