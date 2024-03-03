Dry weather with chances of rain over three places - Dainikshiksha

Dry weather with chances of rain over three places

dainikshiksha desk |

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted dry weather with temporary partly cloudy sky with chances of rain over three places of the country in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions," said a met office bulletin here.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise by (1-2) degrees Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degree Celsius at Cox's Bazar and today's minimum temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Barishal division.

The sun sets at 6.02pm today and rises at 6:17am tomorrow in the capital.source:bss

Three lakh applications submitted for GST admission test - dainik shiksha Three lakh applications submitted for GST admission test Aga Khan Academy's commitment to quality education aligns with Smart Bangladesh vision - dainik shiksha Aga Khan Academy's commitment to quality education aligns with Smart Bangladesh vision Publications at Boi Mela still not back to pre-Covid levels - dainik shiksha Publications at Boi Mela still not back to pre-Covid levels Gas supply to remain off at these areas in Narayanganj, Dhaka and Munshiganj districts tomorrow - dainik shiksha Gas supply to remain off at these areas in Narayanganj, Dhaka and Munshiganj districts tomorrow Obaidul Quader off to Singapore for routine checkup - dainik shiksha Obaidul Quader off to Singapore for routine checkup Dry weather with chances of rain over three places - dainik shiksha Dry weather with chances of rain over three places please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0026230812072754